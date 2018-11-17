MADISON / ST. PAUL, Minn.—Thomas E. Wilson, 68, died Nov. 5, 2018, at home in St. Paul. He was raised in Madison, an East High School graduate, 1968; was a U.S. Army veteran; and a Hamline Law School graduate, 1982. Tom practiced law in the Twin Cities for 36 years. Interment with Military Honors will take place at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. A full obituary will follow.
Passed of the Past
Drawn from the archives of the Capital Times and Wisconsin State Journal, this feature focuses on individuals who made an impact on Madison and Dane County.
CHIEF JUSTICE DIES WISCONSIN NATIVE WAS SUPREME COURT JUSTICE FOR 33 YEARS WILLIAM REHNQUIST 1924-2005
Chief Justice William Rehnquist died Saturday evening of cancer, ending a 33-year Supreme Court career during which he oversaw the court's conservative shift, presided over an impeachment trial and helped decide a presidential election. His death creates a rare second vacancy on the nation's…
