MADISON / ST. PAUL, Minn.—Thomas E. Wilson, 68, died Nov. 5, 2018, at home in St. Paul. He was raised in Madison, an East High School graduate, 1968; was a U.S. Army veteran; and a Hamline Law School graduate, 1982. Tom practiced law in the Twin Cities for 36 years. Interment with Military Honors will take place at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. A full obituary will follow.

