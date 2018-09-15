BELLEVILLE - Roger R. Wilson, age 69, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018. He was born on July 3, 1949, in Madison to his parents Jesse and Barbara (Warr) Wilson. Roger graduated from Madison West High School in 1967. He then served in the U.S. Army from 1968 to 1971, where he was stationed in Alaska. On May 10, 1969, he was united in marriage to Donna Wishowski in Milwaukee.
Following Roger's military service, he managed Dunk or Dine/Donuts Unlimited for over 20 years. Later he worked at Dane County Consolidated Food Services until retiring. Roger was a member of the St. Williams Catholic Church in Paoli. He loved to cook and was an avid bird watcher. But, most of all his pride and joy was his four daughters and spending time with his family.
Roger is survived by his wife, Donna; daughters, Brenda (Neal) Gehin, Debra (Christopher) Mussehl, and Melissa Lantz; grandchildren, Luke and Joy Hildebrand, Tristin, Trey, and Tegan Gehin, Kenyon, Amelia, and Owen Mussehl, and Nicholas and Molly Lantz. He is further survived by his siblings, Tom (Kathy) Wilson and Amy Thompson; and Donna's family, Shirley and Tom Bykowski, Tom (Cheryl) Sweet, Terry (Jim) Baker, and David (Anna) Sweet; nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Julie Hildebrand; grandson, Jack Hildebrand; sister, Peggy Butler; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Stanley and Evelyn Wishowski; and mother-in-law, Catherine Sweet.
A memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, at ST. WILLIAM CATHOLIC CHURCH, 1371 County Road PB, Belleville, with the Rev. John Sasse officiating. A gathering of relatives and friends will precede the Mass on Friday, from 10 a.m. until time of services at the church.
The family would like to thank the staffs of Agrace HospiceCare, Inc. and Stoughton Hospital Trusted Hands for the compassionate care given to Roger. The Becker-Beal Funeral Home of Belleville is assisting the family. An online memorial with guestbook is available at www.bealfuneralhomes.com.