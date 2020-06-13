Wilson, Richard B.

STOUGHTON - Richard B. Wilson, age 75, of Stoughton died suddenly on the morning on June 9, 2020 at his home (his favorite place). He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Judy K and a son. Due to his wishes, no funeral or visitation will take place.

