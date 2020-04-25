Wilson, Conor C.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MC FARLAND - Conor C. Wilson, age 20, passed away unexpectedly, on Sunday, April 19, 2020. He was born on Jan. 21, 2000, in Madison, the son of Christopher Wilson and Roxanne Bengel.

Conor graduated from McFarland High School with the class of 2018. He was larger than life and passionate about hanging out with his friends! Conor loved hockey and played competitively with many travel teams, including McFarland Youth Hockey, Madison Patriots, Madison Capitals, Chicago Young Americans, Iowa Wild and the Colorado Tigers. Conor also played football, baseball and golf. He loved collecting shoes and vintage clothes. Conor recently began working for G.E. Health and they made a positive impact on his life.

Conor is survived by his parents, Christopher Wilson (Kasey Anderson) and Roxanne Bengel; sister, Dakota Wilson; brother, Kashton Wilson; paternal grandparents, Tom and Diane Wilson and Roxanne and Steve Peterson; maternal grandfather, Michael Bengel; aunts, Kelly (Pat) Gill and Wanda Buettner; uncle, Scott (Heidi) Bengel; cousins, Keaton, Presley, Kallen, Alli, Carli, Sydney and Maddie; and many other loving family and friends. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Barbara Bengel.