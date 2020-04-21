Wilson, Conor C.

MCFARLAND—Conor C. Wilson, age 20, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, April 19, 2020. A celebration of Conor’s life will be held at a later date. A full obituary will be published in the Sunday edition. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
