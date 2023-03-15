September 21, 1936

COLUMBUS - Wilmer Joseph "Bud" Ott, age 86, left his beloved farm on Sunday, March 12, 2023.

He was born on September 21, 1936, to Leo and Louisa (Gross) Ott. He graduated from Columbus High School in 1955, enlisted into the U.S. Army and traveled to Germany, Japan and Hawaii. On June 27, 1959, he married Virginia L. Stroede and together they had seven children.

Throughout his life, Bud was the ultimate farmer. Milking cows, raising steers, hogs, sheep and chickens on open, grazing land. In 1968, with a growing family, he started working for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. and had to sell his cows. It broke his heart. Bud continued to farm during his years at Goodyear, mainly planting corn and soybeans. Farming was his life- he loved being a farmer. He was looking forward to this spring and getting the corn planter ready.

Bud is survived by his children: Jennifer Squires, Laurie (Darryl) Link, Cynthia (fiance' Loren Glasbrenner) Ott, Amy (David) Link, Joseph (Lisa) Ott, Daniel (Jean) Ott; grandchildren: Christopher (Courtney) Coughlin, Caitlin (Niels Peterson), Eric (Abby) Coughlin, Matthew and Joshua Link, Emma and Riley Severson, Ryan and Adam Link, Samuel, Daniel, Chase and Tyler Ott, Kiersten and Hayden Ott. Step-grandchildren: Jason (Brenna) Squires, Tara (Todd Dobberfuhl), Abe and Isaac Glasbrenner, Olivia and Natalie Severson; ten great-grandchildren. He is further survived by his sister, Caroline Noel; many other relatives and friends.

Bud is now reunited with his wife, Virginia; infant son, Christopher John; son-in-law, Gary Squires; his parents; his brothers: Harold and Leon; and sister, Arlene Dohm. He also joins many special in-laws, relatives and friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 PM, with visitation beginning at 12:00 PM on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, East Bristol. Rev. Jared Holzhuter will officiate. Interment will be in the church cemetery with full military honors.

A special thank you to Commonheart Hospice of Watertown for their care of dad. Also, a special thanks to Ted Damm for his kind deeds.

Memorials may be directed to St Joseph Church Restoration Fund; or the charity of one's choice.

