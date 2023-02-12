Mar. 22, 1925—Jan. 12, 2023

MADISON—Wilma E. Turk of Madison passed away on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at Nazareth House in Stoughton, Wis., where she had been living since April 15, 2022. She was 97 years old.

Wilma was born at home on March 22, 1925, to Henry and Erma Ketelboeter. On May 27, 1943, she married the love of her life, Kenneth Turk, and they were married almost 78 years before Ken passed away in 2021. They set up household in their first home on the Turk family farm and in 1948, they left the farm and moved into Mazomanie where Wilma was a homemaker and beautiful seamstress for friends and family.

In 1955 the family moved to Mauston and in 1966 moved to Madison where Wilma waitressed 26 years in the coffee shop at the Ramada Inn retiring at age 70. Her last 50 years were spent in their dream home on Lake Monona, volunteering for many Esther Beach projects. Their home was always open to friends and family. When Wilma could no longer be cared for at home by son, Jack, she moved to Nazareth Health in Stoughton.

Special thanks to Dr. Mark Anderson, Nazareth staff and Agrace HospiceCare for their help and caring.

Wilma is survived by her son, Jack Turk; daughter, Eileen Koch; grandchildren, Lori Winders and Robbie Benson; step-grandchildren, Dan (Jody) Koch, DeLynn (Troy) Sjodin and Dawn (Zack) Larsen; 14 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ken; her parents, Henry and Erma Ketelboeter; father and mother-in-law, Ream and Mabel Turk; sister, Bernita (Harris) Bollenbach; brothers, Merlin (Dorothy) Ketelboeter and Ralph Ketelboeter; brother-in-law, Donald (Ellen) Turk; sisters-in-law, Esther (Marvin) Niendorf and Deloris (Curt) Witte; son, Larry Turk; son-in-law, Frank Koch; and great-grandson, Ethan Larsen.

A combined service for Wilma and Kenneth will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 12 noon on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. Friends and family who wish to view the service via LIVE STREAM may do so by visiting Wilma’s obituary page at www.gundersonfh.com and clicking on the Watch Webcast link at the time of the service. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

