FITCHBURG - Karl F. Willmann, traveler and photographer, age 91, completed his life's journey on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, in Fitchburg. He was born on May 15, 1927, in Chemnitz, Germany. In 1954, Karl decided to immigrate to Canada. In 1958, he entered the United States and in April of 1964, he became a U.S. citizen. Karl married Rose M. Smith on July 9, 1966, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church near Wisconsin Rapids.
He was employed for 26 years at the UW Extension Photo Lab and he photographed many weddings in Madison and the surrounding area. Karl was a loving husband, father and friend. He made many trips throughout the USA and Germany with his wife, son and daughter, photographing their adventures. Karl was a talented gardener, growing a beautiful garden and planting trees for others. His family and friends will remember his love of flowers, trees and birds.
Karl will be greatly missed by his son, Karl Willmann M.D. (Eva Marlowe) and daughter, Miriam Rose Willmann (Tom Simpson). He was preceded in death by his mother, Gertrud Liesegang Willmann; father, Fritz Willmann; siblings; Maria, Peter, Barbara, Brigitte, and Klaus; and his wife, Rose Willmann.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. MARIA GORETTI CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5313 Flad Ave., Madison, at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. Burial will follow at RESURRECTION CEMETERY, 2705 Regent St., Madison. A meal will follow at the church hall to celebrate Karl's life. A visitation will be held at GUNDERSON FITCHBURG FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 2950 Chapel Valley Road, Fitchburg, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m., on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, and at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Tuesday.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mercy Ships, www.mercyships.com.
The family would like to thank Agrace HospiceCare and St. Maria Goretti Pastoral Team for their dedication and expert care. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.