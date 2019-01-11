Try 1 month for 99¢

MADISON—Jean Mary Williamson, age 67, formerly of Madison passed away Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, at the Wisconsin Dells Health Center.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019, at 11 a.m., at BUFFALO COMMUNITY BIBLE CHURCH, W4090 14th Road, Montello, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Underhill Cemetery, town of Packwaukee.

In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred to the family for several local memorials that will be established in Jean’s name. Crawford Funeral and Cremation Service, Montello. www.CrawfordFH.com.

