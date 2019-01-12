OREGON / TOWN OF DUNN—Frederick Oscar Williamson, beloved husband, father, and grandfather passed away peacefully in his sleep at his daughter’s home in Oregon, on Jan. 2, 2019, at the age of 87. Fred was born in Laurium, Mich., to the late Ellen (Swanson) Williamson and Oscar Williamson. He married Katherine (Bentley) Williamson Sept. 12, 1959, in Hancock, Mich., she survives him. He served our country in the U.S. Navy from 1951 to 1952, during the Korean War. Upon discharge, he reenlisted in the U.S. Navy reserves and received an honorable discharge on Jan. 3, 1962.
Following active duty, Frederick became an insurance agent. His career spanned over 50 years during which he established many lifelong friends and business colleagues.
Frederick was an active member of the community of Carrollton Township, Mich. He was a member of the VFW Post 1859, and a member of the Lions Club, serving as president for a number of years. He was a strong supporter of the Carrollton Community Schools serving on the Athletic Association, Parent Teacher Association, and helping to coordinate successful millage renewals. He volunteered with the Boy Scouts of America for many years. Later, he served on the Board of Directors for the Saginaw County Commission on Aging.
In 2016, Frederick was honored for his years of service by participating in a Badger Honor Flight. Along with fellow veterans, he traveled to Washington D.C. and received a hero’s welcome at all the major military memorial monuments. The last few years of his life, he loved to relive this trip with friends and family.
Surviving Frederick is his devoted wife; their three children and their spouses; and six grandchildren. His children, Robert (Sandy) Williamson, Susan (Norman) Richards, and Karin Williamson (Patrick Horrigan) will miss him dearly as will his grandchildren, Ryan Williamson, Paige Williamson, Samuel Richards, Thomas Richards, Frederick Richards, and Jack Horrigan.
Frederick was a man of faith. Throughout his life, he demonstrated character, love, and passion for those less fortunate. He was always willing to lend a hand when called upon to serve, no matter how big or little the task. These values have been instilled in, and live on, through his children and grandchildren. He had a passion for classical music, particularly opera, as well as being an avid reader with a special interest in World War II literature. He was an amazing cook, creating chef quality meals out of the most ordinary foods. He loved visiting with old friends and neighbors and was deeply proud of his Copper Country roots. Additionally, he was an avid fan of the Packers football team, and he loved all animals, especially cats.
A funeral will take place for Frederick at ST. JOHN’S LUTHERAN CHURCH, 625 E. Netherwood St. Oregon, on Jan. 19, 2019, at 11 a.m. A visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the service on Saturday at the church. The family is planning a celebration of Frederick’s life this summer, in the Copper Country at the time of his interment in the Lakeside Cemetery in Hancock, Mich.
For those wishing to give an expression of remembrance for Frederick, the family requests that you consider a donation to the Amazing Grace Animal Rescue, 3365 Freeland Road, Saginaw, MI 48604, or to Badger Honor Flight, Inc., P.O. Box 258066, Madison, WI 53725.
