LA CROSSE/ PRAIRIE DU CHIEN - Virginia M. Williams, 89, of La Crosse, Wisconsin formerly of Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin died Friday May 24, 2019 at Clare Bridge Assisted Living in La Crosse, Wisconsin.
Memorial Service will be held at 12:00 pm on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin with Rev. Lori Kleppe as the officiant.
Friends may call one hour before services at the church.
Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin is helping the family with arrangements.