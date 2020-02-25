Williams, Virginia Mae

A memorial service for Virginia Williams will be conducted at 11 a.m., Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at the Farber Funeral Home in Reedsburg with Chaplain Daniel Farber officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery, Reedsburg. Visitation will be on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Activities Department of the Sauk County Health Care Center.