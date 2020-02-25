Williams, Virginia Mae

REEDSBURG — Virginia Mae Williams, age 95, of Reedsburg, passed away on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at the Sauk County Health Care Center.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, James Arlin Williams; sister, Ruth Westerman; five brothers, Francis, Harold, Elmer, Evan and Joe Tyler.
Virginia is survived by her children, Barbara (Richard) Fish of LaValle, Marilyn Fleischer of Middleton and Jane (Korlin) Wunderlin of Madison; 14 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Ellen Tyler of Mich.
A memorial service for Virginia Williams will be conducted at 11 a.m., Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at the Farber Funeral Home in Reedsburg with Chaplain Daniel Farber officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery, Reedsburg. Visitation will be on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Activities Department of the Sauk County Health Care Center.