MADISON—Theodore C. Williams Sr., age 82, reunited with his beloved wife, on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018 at his home. A lifelong resident of Madison, Ted served in the U.S. Marine Corps and the Wisconsin Army National Guard in which he retired from. He was also a retired sheet metal worker of Local No.18.
His wife of 53 years, Shirley Ann, preceded him in death; along with his father, Harry D. Williams Sr.; and mother, Mary M. O’Toole; along with his two older brothers, Harry D. Jr. of Indiana and Edward J. of Marshall.
He is survived by his brother, Bob Williams of Mt. Horeb, WI and sister, Mary Jo Peterson of Michigan, along with his sons, Ted Jr. (Jeanette), and David A., and James A. of Madison.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday, Oct. 26, 2018, at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 2418 N. Sherman Ave., Madison. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday at the funeral home. Burial at Sunset Memory Gardens.
To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.
Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2418 N. Sherman Avenue
(608) 249-8257