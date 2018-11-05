Try 1 month for 99¢

MOUNT HOREB / MADISON—Robert W. Williams, age 80, of Mount Horeb, went home to the Lord on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018. He was born on Jan. 29, 1938, in Madison, to Harry and Mary (O’Toole) Williams. Robert attended Central High School. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps and was stationed in Korea.

Robert started a car business, eventually owning Bob Williams Auto and later B&B Auto Brokers in Verona. In 1986, he married Bonnie (Mickelson) Williams at the Little Brown Church in the Vale, Nashua, Iowa. Robert loved hunting, fishing and golf. He moved his family to Mount Horeb in 1997.

Robert leaves behind his wife, Bonnie; daughters, Marilyn, Melissa and Amy; sons, Matt (Jill), Michael (Jenny) and Dick (Maggie); several grandchildren; nephews and nieces; and sister, Mary Jo.

Services will be held at GUNDERSON CAMACHO FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 500 N. 8th St., Mount Horeb, at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018. Burial will be held at Union Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday.

Memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare, 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Fitchburg, WI 53711. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Camacho Mount Horeb

