CHICAGO, ILL. - Robert C. Williams, age 82, passed away in hospice care in St. Paul, Minn. on Sept. 23. Robert, son of John and Susie (née Lockett) Williams, was born in Chicago, Ill. on Sept. 7, 1937. In September 1960, he married Shirley F. (née Stennis) and their union lasted more than 50 years! Robert is survived by his two sons, Donovan Williams of St. Paul and Rodger (Sandy Otto) Williams of Fitchburg; his sisters, Barbara (Clarence) Puckett of Lynwood, Ill. and Carol and the late William Pickett of Matteson, Ill; sister-in-law, Ruth (Homer) Williams of Columbus, Ohio and numerous nieces and nephews. He worked for Chicago Public Schools until retiring, but was most known as an avid Bridge player. Robert and his late wife Shirley were loyal members of Mt. Zion Church. Visitation and a formal service will be held on October 5 at MOUNT ZION BAPTIST CHURCH in Madison, Wis. at noon. Interment will follow at Oak Hall Cemetery in Fitchburg, Wis. Memorial donations may be made to the National Kidney Foundation or Alzheimer’s Association. Full obituary at: cremationsocietyofmn.com
