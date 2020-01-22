Williams, Raleigh Jay

SPRINGFIELD, ORE. - Raleigh Jay Williams, age 91, died at home on Dec. 29, 2019, after a long illness. The youngest of four brothers, he was born on June 10, 1928, in Lincoln, Nebraska, to Jay I. Williams and Joy Riggs Williams. He grew up in Appleton, Wisconsin, where his father taught strings and directed orchestra. From an early age, Raleigh showed musical promise. Blessed with a fine tenor voice, he received formal voice training and landed his first leading role (HMS Pinafore) while still in high school. As a young man, he sang solo tenor roles in opera, oratorios and musicals in the Madison area. A lover of early music, he also learned to play obscure instruments, including lute, viol da gamba, and recorder, many of which he built and designed himself based on pictures he found in art of the period. He also taught others how to build and play these rare instruments.