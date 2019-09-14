Williams, Neva

MADISON - Neva Williams, died on Sept. 12, 2019 at the age of 88. She was born on April 14, 1931 to Joseph and Ada (Wickham) Ward along with a twin sister in Elk Grove Township, Lafayette County, Wisconsin.
She graduated from Strawberry Elementary School. After 8th grade, she moved with her parents to Platteville, where she graduated from high school.
She worked at the Platteville Telephone Company as a telephone operator until she married Raymond Williams on March 16, 1964 in Galena, Illinois. They moved to Mt. Horeb and lived there until Raymond retired and then moved to Madison. They were married 50 years on March 16, 2014. Raymond died June, 2014.
Neva is survived by her twin sister Neta Sheldon; foster son and great-nephew Brian Sheldon; nephews Alan Sheldon, Duane Ward, Marvin Ward, and Darrell and Lonn Atkisson; nieces Virginia McCarter, Lynn Dailey, Janet Popp, Gail Arling, and Karla Goodney. Neva was preceded in death by her parents, husband Raymond, sisters Mina, Mildred, Leone, Della and brothers, Marvin, Charley, Maynard, and Len.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019 at Forest Hill Cemetery, 1 Speedway Road, Madison. Guests are asked to arrive at the entrance to Forest Hill by 10:55 a.m. for lead in to graveside.
