MIDDLETON - Marcella "Marce" Williams passed away on Nov. 14, 2019.
A Memorial Service will be held Nov. 22, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Cress Funeral Home, 6021 University Ave, Madison, Wis. A Visitation will be held 1 hour prior to the service.
Marce, was born January 9, 1922, in Le Center Minn. She was one of seven children to Joe and Mary Gostomczik. Marce grew up on a family farm in Waseca, Minn. and attended a one room country school. On April 7, 1945 she married Lester Williams. During their lives together they resided in Waseca,
Sleepy Eye, Minn., St. Peter, Minn., De Forest, Wis. and Madison, Wis.
Marce was extremely proud of her humble beginnings and work ethic she learned while growing up on the farm. She was a wonderful cook and homemaker and also took great pride in her three children, their grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Marce was member of the First United Methodist Church where she volunteered for many years
Marce was preceded in death by Lester; her parents; and her siblings, Leo Gostomczik, Dorothy (George) Welckle, Eleanor (Oscar) Sampson, Ann (Richard) Brase, Florence (Louis) Gieseke, Joe (Anita) Gostomczik; sister in law, Lorraine (George) Porath. She is survived by her son, Gary (Janice) Williams of Raleigh, N.C.,; daughter, Jane (Brad) Burch of Omaha, Neb., and son, Jon (Jackie) Williamsof Chanhassen Minn. She is also survived by five grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Merle Gostomzcik
A special thanks is given to Hebron Oaks Nursing facility and Agrace Hospice in Madison, Wis. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that charitable donations are made to Agrace HospiceCare, or a charity of your choice.
