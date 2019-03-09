MIDDLETON - Lucille "Lucy" Williams, age 83, died peacefully surrounded by her family, at Heritage Senior Living in Middleton, on Sunday, March 3, 2019. Lucy was born in Flint, Mich., on April 6, 1935.
She received a masters degree in Education and taught special education for many years. She later received her master's degree in Counseling and was a therapist for over 30 years at Prairie Counseling Services in Sun Prairie. She was a member of Temple Beth El and was active in the temple Sisterhood. She also served on the board of the Friends of the Waisman Center. Lucy thoroughly enjoyed her family and her many friends. All will miss long walks, long talks, and lots of laughter.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 36 years, Meyer "Mike" Williams; and her parents. She was previously married to the late Allen S. Fox and the late Morton S. Perlmutter. Lucy is survived by her children, Roberta (Glen) Hogoboom of Fitchburg and Beth V. Ripp of Madison; stepchildren, Louis D. Williams of Chicago and Wendy Williams of Spring Green; grandchildren, Jan (Andrew) Hyatt of Cottage Grove, Charles Hogoboom of Madison, Rachel (Kelby) Thomas of Spring Green ans Noah (Mallory) Bocek of Spring Green; great-grandchildren, Samantha Hyatt, Finley and Brooks Bocek; sister, Florence Levin of Detroit; and many nieces and nephews.
We would like to thank everyone who took part in Lucy's care, especially Lisa Hanna, the staff at Heritage Senior Living, the doctors and nurses at UW Carbone Cancer Center, and Agrace HospiceCare.
A memorial is being planned for a later date. Please share a memory at www.CressFuneralService.com.