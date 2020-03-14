Williams, Joyce Linda (J. Linda) DiMisa

CROFTON, MD - Joyce Linda (J. Linda) DiMisa Willams, 74, of Crofton, Md., died on Feb. 20, 2020. She was born June 30, 1945, in Silver Spring, Md., to the late Joseph Gordon DiMisa and A. Louise Whitfield. After graduating from Falls Church High School, Linda maintained many friends over the years from her high school class. She studied English/History at Radford University and Library and information Science at the University of Maryland, College Park. She is survived by one sibling, Janet Lucille Gordon; her daughter, Denise Louise and Matthew George Thompson; and their daughter Kayla Louise; the late sibling Joann Louise and the late Patrick J. Saine; and their children Joseph, Patrick, Catherine, Michael, and Mary; the late sibling Mary Catherine; good friends Charles Kratz and William Varady, Pamela Westcott, Diane Wiggins, Nancy Deyerle, Charlotte Juarez (Linda’s goddaughter), Rebecca Bender, and Barry Iacono; and former husband and good friend, the late Charles E. Williams. Linda was coordinator of school library services for Anne Arundel County (Md.) Public Schools prior to her retirement. She served as AASL President 2005–2006 and is also a past president of the Maryland Association of School Librarians. She was active in the University of Maryland Alumni Association, where she served as a member of it's Board of Governors and as president of the iSchool Alumni Chapter. She also previously served on the American Library Association (ALA) Executive Board and ALA Council. Linda had many interests but her passion for travel and love of lighthouses, the Washington Redskins and the University of Maryland were unsurpassed. Linda was incredibly thankful to her kidney donor who gave her extra years to realize more of her passions. A memorial service in celebration of her life will be held at Virginia Polytechnic Institute in Blacksburg, Va. on Monday, May 4, 2020 at 10 a.m. Please meet at the Grand Hall in the Alumni Center. A reception will follow the interment. If you are planning to attend the service, please RSVP to Charles Kratz at pa2@aol.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Development Office, American Library Association, 50 East Huron Street, Chicago, Ill., 60611, in Linda’s name as well as visiting a lighthouse to reflect on your friendship with her. Online condolences may be placed at www.hardestyfuneralhome.com