Williams, Jerome Andrew "Joe"

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LODI — Jerome "Joe" Williams, age 65, passed away on June 30, 2020, at Agrace Hospice, after a short battle with cancer.

Joe is survived by his mother, Arlene Williams (Schwartz); and siblings, George (Carrie) Williams, Bonnie (Robert) Kokesh, Richard "Butch" Williams, Jr., Diane Everson, and James "Jimmy" (Ronda) Williams. He was preceded in death by his father, Richard Williams, Sr.; and brother-in-law, Tom Everson.

Joe graduated from Lodi High School in 1973. He had several jobs over the years and made many friends along the way. He retired from the State of Wisconsin in 2015. While enjoying his retirement, one of the things Joe enjoyed most was cruising and taking his dog “Chipper” for a ride, occasionally stopping at a local watering hole for a soda and visiting with friends. Joe enjoyed woodworking, making cornhole boards and butcher blocks for his family and friends.

Joe was proud to have served his local community for many years as a driver for the Lodi Area EMS and also as a Volunteer Firefighter on the Lodi Area Fire Department.

The family would like to extend their appreciation to the Lodi Area EMS and Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg. Extending a special thank you to his Hospice nurse, Sierra Jiran.