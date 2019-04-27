MADISON—Georgia R. (Kreuzer) Williams, age 81, died peacefully on the afternoon of Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, after a 12-year battle with Parkinson’s. She was born May 8, 1937, in Cedarburg, Wis., to Joseph and Dorothy (Kornely) Kreuzer, the first of six children; the others included Louise, Joseph, Mary, Richard, and Karl. Georgia graduated in 1955, from Cedarburg High School and from the University of Wisconsin in 1959, with a degree in occupational therapy.
She worked several years as an OT at Mendota State Hospital, later renamed Mendota Mental Health Institute. In 1959, she married Kenneth Spielman and together they had three children: Gerald, Kathryn, and Joanne. Georgia and Ken later divorced. She married Michael Williams in 1984.
Georgia was an accomplished musician who was sure to pass her appreciation of music to following generations. She played church organ, clarinet, oboe, piano and other instruments. For many years she played oboe and English horn in the Madison Wisconsin Symphony, and later in the Washington-Idaho Symphony and the Pullman, Washington Community Band.
Already a busy woman; she made time available to operate her own hand soap company “Georgia’s Soapworks,” selling her goods at craft fairs, flea markets, and anywhere else she could. She had a great interest in photography, and even worked for the Cedarburg News as a photographer for a while. Georgia was also an accomplished quilter and had supplied quilts to many family members and even adorned her walls with them. An avid traveler, she made many road trips with her children when they were young. Georgia took her kids in the car and visited national parks, monuments, and historic sites; all the while educating them. Her habit of imparting knowledge continued years later when she would take her grandsons on the road.
Georgia is survived by two children, Gerald (Ruth) Spielman of Madison and Joanne (Robert Nelson) St. Charles of Meridian, Ind.; three grandchildren, Daniel (Noelle) Graveen of Wausau, Adam (Becky) Graveen of Marshfield, and Philip (Ashley) Graveen of Wausau; four great-grandchildren, Michael, Kahlan, Emmet, and “on the way” Graveen; and her siblings, Mary (the late Tyrone) Rennicke, Richard “Dick” (Susan) Kreuzer, and Karl “Bud” (Teresa) Kreuzer. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Louise in 1951; husband, Michael in 1991; daughter, Kathryn in 2002, and her brother, Joseph in 2016. Georgia was also predeceased by many dearly loved dogs that she cared for over the years.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. DENNIS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 505 Dempsey Road, Madison, at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 4, 2019. Burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery, Antigo, Wis., next to her husband Michael.
Donations may be made in Georgia’s name to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research or a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
