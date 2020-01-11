Williams, Gary D.

MADISON - Gary D. Williams, age 67 of Madison, passed away at his home on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, with his loving wife of 44 years by his side. He was born in Princeton, Ill. on Nov. 16, 1952, the son of Bill “E.I.” and Mary (Pelinka) Williams. He was a longtime resident of Green County and Madison, Wis.

Gary is survived by his wife, Patricia “Patti”; brothers, Mark and Dale (Ann) Williams; sister, Diane (Jim) Zipperer; a nephew; and five nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A memorial service will be held at at later date.

Donations may be made to Midvale Community Lutheran Church, or the charity of your choosing. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

