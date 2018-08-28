MADISON—Elizabeth Mary “Betty” Williams, age 85, passed away Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018, at Meriter Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Betty was born June 19, 1933, in Dane, Wis., to George and Rose Karls, the 6th of 8 children. She was a graduate of Madison Central High School. She married David Williams on Sept. 10, 1955, in Madison.
Betty lived her whole life in the Madison area, with the last 63 years in the same house in which she raised her 4 children. Betty dedicated her life to her children and grandchildren and cherished the many family holidays and dinners together. She was a top notch cook and would always make a favorite if you just asked. Betty enjoyed her Tuesday morning breakfast club, reading books, doing puzzles, playing cards, and reading the newspaper, which would include working the daily crossword puzzle. She passed the love of crossword puzzles on to her entire family.
Betty is survived by her children, Ron Williams and Faye Alroy, Jan Williams, Steve and Kim Williams, and Doug Williams. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Melanie, Keaton, Rachel and Tess; as well as her brother, George and sister in law Cecilia. Betty was preceded in death by her husband, David; as well as numerous family members and dear friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. THOMAS AQUINAS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 602 Everglade Drive, Madison, on Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, at 11 a.m., with Father Bart Timmerman presiding. Burial will be at Resurrection Cemetery with a luncheon to follow at the church. Visitation will be Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 6021 University Ave. Madison. A time of sharing will begin at 7 p.m. where family and friends are free to share their memories of Betty. Family will also greet friends at St. Thomas Aquinas from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday.
“Until we see you again mama, Yipee Ki Yay.” Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.
Cress Center
6021 University Ave., Madison
(608) 238-8406