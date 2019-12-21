Williams, David P.

OREGON - David P. Williams, age 58, died Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at the Oregon Manor after years of poor health. David was born in Madison on July 24, 1961, to Carol Hudson Williams & Theodore (Ted) Williams, Sr. He is survived by his dad, Ted (Jeanne) and his siblings and their families, John, Andrew, Mike, Andrea, Matt, Tony and Kathi. He was preceded in death by his mother and brothers, Ted, Tom and Bill. David was a gentle soul and his family will miss his unique sense of humor. His family wishes to thank the caring staff of the Oregon Manor, Agrace HospiceCare, Door County Human Services, especially Glen and his step-mother, Jeanne. Rest in your much-deserved peace, David. A family gathering has taken place.