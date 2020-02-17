Williams, David J.

WILD ROSE - Gentle, kind, hardworking are just a couple words to describe David J. Williams, 82, who went home to be with the LORD on February 13, 2020, in Wild Rose, Wisconsin. He was surrounded by his loving family.

David was born on August 26, 1937, to Rosetta (Tiedeman) and Germain Williams in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

After losing his father at age 7, David's mother remarried Burns A. Cash. David spent the majority of his childhood in Madison, Wisconsin. He graduated from Madison West High School. He served overseas in the Army for 3 years and then received his Associate Degree in Retail Marketing. In 1964 he married the love of his life Elizabeth Holt.

David was hard working at his profession as a clerk for the US Postal Service in Madison, where he worked for 32 years. David enjoyed spending time with his family, being involved in their church, watching the Brewers, Packers, and UW sports, along with listening to music. He may have been the best Trivial Pursuit player on the planet.

He is survived by his loving wife, Elizabeth of 55 years; daughters, Carrie (Scott) Kingston of Wild Rose and Anna (Mike) Steinke of Oak Creek, Wisconsin; grandchildren, David, Samuel, Keyvalin, Mason and other loving family and friends. David is preceded in death by his parents, step-father, and brother, Richard.