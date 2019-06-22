MADISON - Darcy Lynn (Larsen) Williams, age 60, of Madison, passed away as a result of a tragic fall outside her home, on Saturday, June 15, 2019. She was born on Aug. 31, 1958, in Stoughton, the daughter of Martin and Fern (Leikness) Larsen. Darcy graduated from Stoughton High School in 1976 and UW-Madison in 1994 with a degree in Sociology. She worked for the State of Wisconsin for her entire professional career, including positions in the UW Athletic Department, University of Wisconsin, (what is now the Department of Workforce Development) and most recently at UW Hospital’s business office, retiring in 2014.
Darcy loved traveling, especially to Las Vegas and other warm climates. She enjoyed reading, playing cards, singing karaoke and most importantly, spending time with family, friends, and especially Rick’s grandchildren, who grew up knowing her as their Nana.
Darcy is survived by her significant other, Rick Petershack; sisters, Marcia (Gordon) Schmitt, Michele Ballering, Kristie (Gordon) Christy, and Patricia Larsen; brother, Michael (Linda) Larsen; nieces, Melanie, Ginger, Natalie, and Zoe; nephews, Joel and Martin (Sharri) Seffens and their children, Ashley (son, Myles) and Rowan; special friends, Patty and Skip Kraiss; Rick's son, Ben Petershack (Rene Salazar); Rick's daughter, Katy Petershack (John Oppeneer); grandchildren, Elaina and Jasper Oppeneer, and Rick’s extended family. She was preceded in death by her parents; and daughter, Elizabeth Williams.
A Celebration of Darcy’s life will be held at THE EASTSIDE CLUB, 3735 Monona Drive, Madison, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 25, 2019.
Continuing the tradition that Darcy’s daughter Liz started, in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com