Williams, Darcy Elaine

MADISON - Darcy Elaine Williams, age 64 passed away on Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg. She was born on Sept. 13, 1954, in Darlington, Wis., the daughter of Donald and Beverly (Staver) McLinn. In 1972, Darcy graduated from Darlington High School. On March 17, 1990, she was united in marriage to Jon Williams in Katy, Texas.
She loved to laugh and had the ability to make others laugh as well. Darcy enjoyed shopping and spending time with her dogs Lucy and Bella. She thoroughly enjoyed the time spent with her grandchildren and her family.
Darcy was survived by her two daughters, Denise (Daniel) Caldwell and Danielle (Elliot) Brakmanis; four grandchildren, Chloe, Beau, Brooke, Savanna; her two uncles, Gene (Jackie) McLinn and Duane (Judy) McLinn; and two sisters-in-law, Nancy McLinn and Iksun McLinn. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews other loving family and friends.
Darcy was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers, David McLinn and Dennis McLinn.
A memorial gathering will be held at CRESS FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICE, 3325 E. Washington Avenue, Madison on Saturday, October 5, 2019, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Darcy to Agrace HospiceCare, 5395 East Cheryl Parkway, Fitchburg, Wis. 53711.
The family would like to extend a special thank you the staff at Agrace HospiceCare for their compassionate care given to Darcy and our family.
