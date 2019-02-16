COLUMBUS - Berniece "Becky" Williams age 85, passed away on Feb. 13, 2019. She was born on Jan. 9, 1934, in Astico, to Clarence and Alma (Bush) Christians. She was a 1951 graduate of Columbus High School.
After high school she attended and graduated as a registered nurse from St. Mary's School of Nursing in Milwaukee. She was employed for over 30 years as a nursing supervisor at the Central Wisconsin Center in Madison, where she devoted herself to the care of disabled children, made many lifelong friends, and was recognized by the Governor of Wisconsin for her service.
She met and fell in love with Rex Williams and they were married on Jan. 12, 1954, in Columbus. They were happily married for 61 years and raised six children. It is very hard to describe how loving, thoughtful and kind Becky was to everyone. There was always a thoughtful card on special occasions with kind words in her own beautiful cursive writing, or a gift she made with her own hands. She showed great empathy and always seemed to know what her family and friends needed, and was there to provide it.
A child of the Great Depression, she was frugal and understood the value of hard work, but she also enjoyed her life and the fruits of her labor and enjoyed trying new things, seeing new places, and making new friends. If you became her friend, you were friends for life. She was not afraid to take risks. She always made you feel welcome. She always was quick to laugh and show you her wonderful smile. She was a person with deep faith and this showed in her love for the people who knew her. It was a joy to be able to spend time with her, as she took so much joy in being with her family and friends. She made the most of her life, and by doing so, helped all of us to make more of our own lives.
Survivors include one daughter, Tanna (Gregory) Walsh of Columbus; four sons, Tyler (Cindy) of Lombard, Ill., Tracey (Jeri) of Columbus, Trent (Pam) of Appleton, Thomas (Lisa) of Madison; 10 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; a sister, Marie Waddell; daughter-in-law, Doris (Rod) Schmitt of Columbus; other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Rex; son, Tad; grandsons, Tobin and Travis Williams; granddaughter, Theresa Walsh; and her brother, Phillip Christians.
A Visitation is from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, at JENSEN FUNERAL HOME in Columbus. A Memorial service is at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, with visitation beginning at 10 a.m., at OLIVET CONGREGATIONAL UNITED CHURCH OF CHRIST in Columbus, with luncheon to follow. Pastor Paul Lundgren and Pastor Ruth Bradshaw will officiate. Memorials may be directed to the Tobin Williams Scholarship Fund at the Columbus High School.
We offer this prayer to honor her life and her memory, Lord, support us all the day long, until the shadows lengthen and the evening comes, and the busy world is hushed, and the fever of life is over, and our work is done, Then in Thy mercy, grant us safe lodging, and holy rest, and peace at the last. Amen.