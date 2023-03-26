Aug. 9, 1995—March 19, 2023

STOUGHTON—William “Will” Gerber, age 27, passed away on Sunday, March 19, 2023. He was born on Aug. 9, 1995, in Cherokee, Iowa, the son of David and Vivian (Heistand) Gerber. Will graduated from Stoughton High School in 2014. He married Kim Mull on April 26, 2022.

Will enjoyed fishing, hunting and working on vehicles. He also liked watching Monster Trucks with his dad. Will was active with the Cub Scouts and participated in karate in his younger years. He worked for Quality Roofing out of Marshfield, was a very hard worker and all his colleagues loved him.

Will is survived by his wife, Kim; three sisters; one brother; five aunts; six uncles; 14 cousins; grandmother, Patricia Gerber; and in-laws, Patrick and Stacy Pukall. He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Robert Heistand and Donald Gerber; and grandmother, Doris Heistand.

A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON STOUGHTON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1358 Highway 51 N. at Jackson St., Stoughton, at 2 p.m., on Tuesday, March 28, 2023. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 1 p.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday. A private memorial service for family will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the family. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

