April 16, 1926 – Feb. 2, 2023

MADISON — William Roger Fahey died on February 2, 2023, at home in Madison, Wis., surrounded by family.

Bill was the youngest of eight and the first in the family to be born in a hospital on April 16, 1926, in Madison to James and Agnes Fahey. Bill spent his first 13 years on their farm near Madison raising dairy cattle and farming before electrification. Bill’s family moved from the farm to Madison in 1939, after which he thoroughly enjoyed attending Blessed Sacrament School where he was an altar boy who served in the weddings of his two older sisters. Bill attended Edgewood High School and graduated in 1944.

Upon high school graduation, Bill served in World War II, in the European Theatre. He was a Private First Class in the U.S. Army Infantry in Patton’s 3rd Army. On the frontlines, he helped reclaim Austria and later served as a military police officer in Vienna as the war ended. He was honored to have been awarded the Combat Infantryman’s Badge and the Bronze Star in connection with his service.

In 1950, he graduated from the University of Wisconsin in Civil Engineering on the GI bill and became a Registered Professional Engineer in the State of Wisconsin. He was employed by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation Testing Laboratory where he tested concrete materials used in the new interstate roadways started in the Eisenhower era. He retired in 1989, after 39 years of service.

Bill married Lenore Grace Erickson on September 30, 1950, and with her raised six children. Lenore preceded him in death on June 10, 1996. On January 14, 2000, Bill married Rose Cerny. Bill’s wish for all of us is that we “do good works.” Bill will be remembered as a humble man who was caring, intelligent, principled, honored and respected, and had a bright sense of humor.

Surviving him are his wife, Rose; his three sons: Dr. Mark (Karen) of Santa Rosa, Calif., David (Deborah) of Louisville, Colo., Michael (Petra) of Bullhead City, Ariz.; his three daughters: Kathryn, Ann, and Eileen (Mark) Shebesta of Madison; his grandchildren: Melissa, Christine, Stephen, Catherine, Carolyn, Karissa, Kelsey, Katrina, Alexander, Ryan, and Nicholas; great-grandchildren: Morgan, Jasmine, Nicholas, Aurelia, Ozzy, Jeremy, Conrad, Casey, Chandler, Lincoln and Avah; and great-great-granddaughter, Lila. He is also survived by Rose’s seven children: Debbie Simpson (Alan Paulson) of Green Bay, Wis., Dennis (Felicia) Cerny of Winston-Salem, N.C., Suzi (Steve, deceased) Westby of Atlanta, Ga., Diane (Jules) Segal of Scottsdale, Ariz., Joanne (Robert) Kennedy of Janesville, Wis., Kathy (David) Leeder of Madison, and Timothy (Lori Shiefelbein) Cerny of Lake Tomahawk, Wis., her 19 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers: Paul, Leo and James; and four sisters: Julia, Mary, Ramona and Patricia.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, February 10, 2023, at OUR LADY QUEEN OF PEACE CATHOLIC CHURCH, 401 S. Owen Drove, Madison, Wis. A visitation will take place one hour prior to the Mass, from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at the church. Interment with full military honors will be at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be given to Our Lady Queen of Peace School (Madison) or Agrace Hospice Care.

