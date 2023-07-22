William L. "Mick" McIntyre

Dec. 18, 1931 – July 15, 2023

BARABOO - William L. "Mick" McIntyre, age 91, of Baraboo, passed away on Saturday, July 15, 2023 at Meadow Ridge Assisted Living. He was born on December 18, 1931 in Baraboo, the son of William and Rachel (Knoop) McIntyre.

Mick grew up in North Freedom where he enjoyed playing sports. He graduated from 8th grade at St. Joseph School in 1946, and from Baraboo High School Class of 1950. He remembered fondly playing in the Sauk County Baseball League where he played in several Sauk County All Star games.

He was a veteran of the USAF serving his country from 1950-54, including a tour in the Korean War where he served in a small detached unit (known as a "tadpole") near the middle of the MLR that controlled close support bomb drops.

Mick worked as a tool and die mold maker in several locations from 1954-2000, the last 12 years at Del Tool Co., Inc., Baraboo.

On June 6, 1959 he married Carol Jean Lange at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Baraboo. They were sports fans and attended many Packer, Brewer, Admiral, and Bucks games over the years, as well as many Indy car races on the Milwaukee Mile. They also enjoyed many trips to Iron River, WI to stay with niece, Mona Knoke and nephew, Mitch Lindgren on Iron Lake.

Of all the sports Mick played, golf was probably the worst played but the best loved. He finally got his hole-in-one at age 75 and joked that he was now on pace to get one every 75 years. He was a member of the Baraboo American Legion Post No.26 and St. Joseph Catholic Church.

In addition to his parents, William L. "Bill" and Rachel (Knoop) McIntyre and his dear wife, Carol, he was preceded in death by a brother, Thomas F. "Tom" McIntyre.

Survivors include his nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends, especially, Gary Smith and Joe Ward, and all the morning golf group at Fairfield Hills, affectionately known as "The Usual Suspects".

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:00 a.m., on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 304 East St., Baraboo, with Fr. Paul Arinze officiating. Visitation will be at the church from 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass. Inurnment will be held in Oak Hill Cemetery, North Freedom, with military rites provided by the Baraboo Veterans Honor Guard.

Memorials in Mick's name may be given to the Baraboo Food Pantry, St. Clare Hospice House, or Masses to the church. Baldwin Funeral Services is assisting the family.