Jan. 3, 1935 – Feb. 16, 2023

WAUNAKEE — William Keith Penniston, age 88, passed away on Thursday, February 16, 2023. He was born on January 3, 1935, in Argyle, Wis., to Howard and Paloma Penniston. Keith graduated from Argyle high School in 1952. He served on active duty for the U.S. Navy from 1955 to 1957. He retired from WP&L after 40 years, where he always strived to give more than he took. Keith took great pride in mentoring and helping others advance through the system at work.

He enjoyed golfing and fishing in his younger days, and traveling with his beloved, full blooded Danish, wife, June. Their trip to Denmark was the most memorable for June.

Keith was always active in the communities where he served as manager. City of Monroe Plan Commission, Tomah Chamber of Commerce Man of the Year in 1981, Berlin Economic Board of Directors, Berlin Memorial Hospital Board of Directors for six years and chairman for three.

He always enjoyed attending and developing new friendships at First Presbyterian Church of Waunakee.

A special thanks to Diane and Sam Robinson for their love and forever friendship.

Survived by his daughter, Jody (Jim) Hunn; son, Thomas (Betsy); grandchildren: Ashley Hunn and Ethan Penniston; great-grandchildren: Braeden Hunn and Melody Pace; brother, Wayne; stepsons, Ralph “Huck” Johnston and Gregory Kubly; step-grandson, Steve Johnston. Preceded in death by his grandson, Christopher Hunn; mother of his children, Mitzi Penniston.

A memorial service will be held at FPC WAUNAKEE, 5763 County Road Q, Waunakee on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at 11 a.m. A visitation will be held at the church on Saturday from 10 a.m. until time of service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Agrace Hospice or FPC Waunakee.

