William Jay Brabender

MADISON—We lost Billy on November 9th. He was born November 19, 1965, in Madison, Wisconsin. He was the son of William and Shirley (Harrison “Brabender” Keith). He was a loving father, dog dad, son, brother, a gifted mechanic, lover of his Nova and Norton, and a loyal friend to many. He deeply loved and was so very proud of his son, Will (Little Billy). He had a lot of empathy for pain because he knew it intimately, both physically and mentally. Rest in peace, Billy. Your life was not easy, ultimately it was too hard for you to bear any longer, but you touched many along your journey. You will be dearly missed.