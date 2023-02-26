July 10, 1930 – Feb. 21, 2023

SUN PRAIRIE/DEFOREST — William J. “Pete” Benz, age 92, passed away on Tuesday, February 21, 2023.

He was born on July 10, 1930, to Peter and Sybilla (Wipperfurth) Benz. He married Lois Merland on June 26, 1954. Pete was a Korean War veteran and served from 1951-1953. He was a member of American Legion, VFW and Elks Lodge 1540.

He worked for over 50 years as a concrete finisher and took great pride in his work. He also was employed by Sun Prairie School District, retiring in 1997.

Pete is survived by his wife, Lois; his sons: Peter and Perry (Staci); and grandson, Parker; sisters-in-law, Caroline Benz and Sonja (Lyman) Wipperfurth.

Pete was preceded in death by his parents; parents-in-law, Arne and Esther Merland; sister, Luella Jesberger; brothers: Milton and Jerome; in-laws, Robert Jesberger and Judy Benz; and Peter’s late fiancee Jane Krueck.

Respecting his wishes, there will be no public services.

Please share your memories of Pete on his tribute wall at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to the American Cancer Society, Prairie Trail Office Suites, 725 Heartland Trail UNIT 301, Madison, WI 53717; or a charity of your choice.

“So when tomorrow starts without me, don’t think we’re far apart — for every time you think of me, I’m right there in your heart.”

When Parker was little walking with his grandpa: “I like to walk with Grandpa, his steps, are small like mine. He doesn’t say ‘now hurry up’, he always takes his time. I like to walk with Grandpa, his eyes see things like mine do; a butterfly, a fluffy cloud — have hidden drops of dew. Most people have to hurry, they do not stop and see — I’m glad that God made Grandpa unrushed, young like me.”

