June 18, 1928—Nov. 29, 2022

MADISON/BELLEVILLE—William J. O’Connor, Jr., age 94, passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at Heritage Senior Living in Middleton.

He was born on June 18, 1928, in the Town of Primrose, a son of William and Mathilda (Goebel) O’Connor, Sr. Bill attended the Harker School in Primrose and graduated from Mount Horeb High School in 1946. On March 31, 1951, he was united in marriage to Elizabeth Eagan at St. Mary of Lourdes Catholic Church in Belleville, she preceded him in death in 2008. On June 12, 2010, Bill married Gwen Kalscheur-Bowar at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Belleville.

Bill was a lifelong farmer. He also served his community for many years as board member, town chair, and clerk for the Town of Exeter and as a member of the Belleville School District Board. He was an avid bowler and softball player in the community leagues. Bill was a faithful member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Belleville.

Bill is survived by his wife, Gwen; children: Jayne (Larry) Kosmeder, Marcy (Stan) Keehn, Ruth (Daniel) Wyttenbach, William (Joan) O’Connor, and Paul (Diane) O’Connor; grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Robert (Emily) Kosmeder, Immi and Lockwood, William (Jensi) Kosmeder, Arnie and Larry, Kyle (Teresa) Keehn, Will, Brady and Julia, Ryan Keehn, Jared (Reagan) Keehn, and Isaac, Christopher (Melodie) Wyttenbach, Ethan, Claire, and Liam, Katy (Will Mulligan) Wyttenbach, Rachel (Patrick) Salter, Trip, Jason Reimer, Beckett and Evie, Nicole (Bill) Cockroft, Connor and Aidan, Sean O’Connor, Lauren O’Connor, Becky (Joe) Gruenhagen, Adrianna, Cecilia, and Deacon, Kimber (Mark) Blum, Cody, Tyler, Caden, and Tucker; step-children: Lynn (Eric) Forshaug, Steve (Colleen) Bowar, Duane (Terri) Bowar, Robert (Phyllis) Bowar, Dana Bowar, and Annette (Randy) Greiber. He is further survived by his brother, Edward (Kathy) O’Connor; sisters-in-law, Ruth O’Connor and Lucille O’Connor; nieces; and nephews.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Elizabeth; siblings: Dorothy (James) Clark, Donald (Betty) O’Connor, Ruth (Theodore) Maddock, Eugene (Patricia) O’Connor, Julia (Ralph) Adler, and Francis O’Connor.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 338 S. Harrison St., Belleville, WI with Rev. Mark Miller officiating. Burial will be in St. James Cemetery, Belleville, WI. A visitation will precede the mass from 9:00 a.m. until time of services on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at St. Francis of Assisi Church in Belleville.

The Becker-Beal Funeral Home of Belleville is assisting the family.

Online condolences may be given at www.bealfuneralhomes.com.