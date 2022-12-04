William Ingvar Pohlson was born June 25, 1936, in Arvika, Sweden. The only child of Lilly and Ernst Pahlsson. They came to the United States in 1937. He grew up in the Swedish Andersonville area of Chicago, IL. Attended Niles Township High School in Skokie, IL, and Bradley University in Peoria, IL. He was a member of the Sigma Nu Fraternity. Served in the active and reserves of the U.S. Army for six years. Married Carole Ann Lind in 1961 in Chicago. Worked in Corporate Sales Management positions with Colgate Palmolive Co., American Can Co., Health-Chem Corp., Rayovac Corp, and Sterns Packaging Corp.