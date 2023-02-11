Jan. 22, 1949—Feb. 7, 2023

ROSCOE, IL—William H. Johnson, 74, passed away at home surrounded by his loved ones on February 7, 2023. Even though he left this world to soon, his loving heart will be a beacon of light for his family.

Bill was born on January 22, 1949, in Madison, WI. It was there where he met the love of his life, Marilyn (Bender) Johnson. Bill and Marilyn were high school sweethearts and married in 1969. They were married for 53 years and raised three wonderful children. Bill proudly served his country with a 21 year commitment to the Wisconsin Air National Guard as a Tech Sergeant in the life support unit.

Bill worked hard to provide an amazing life for his family, he adored them and enjoyed spending weekends at their cabin up north. He loved hunting with his best friend Dan, Jay his son and Noah his grandson. Bill always enjoyed being outside, either on the lake or working in the backyard. He wore many hats in life as he was an usher at church, a coach, and volunteer for many community activities.

Bill’s began his career at the University of Wisconsin in the Risk Management, from there moving on to the State of Wisconsin. An opportunity arose and he moved his family to Rockford, IL, where he worked for Sundstrand for the next 18 years. He then took a promotion to become the Director of Risk Management at S.C. Johnson and Sons in Racine, WI. While in Racine he also served on the Board of Directors for Johnson Insurance. He was a successful negotiator and traveled the world, doing business across Europe, Asia and South America.

His family takes comfort in knowing that he will be greeted by those who have gone before him with loving arms.

Those left to honor and cherish his loving memory include his wife, Marilyn; son, Jay (Amber) Johnson; daughters: Renee Johnson and Angela Johnson; grandchildren: Grace, Noah, Allen and Hannah Johnson, Jaylen, Haylei, Lea and Taylor Coker; great-grandchild, Tevare Brown Jr.; sister, Margaret (Johnson) Schaub; sister-in-law, Barb Johnson; and many nieces and nephews. Proceeded in death by Herbert and Paschel Johnson; brother, Robert Johnson; and sister, Janice Johnson.

Funeral service will be at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, February 13, 2023, at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, Mulford Chapel, 1860 S. Mulford Road, Rockford, IL, with visitation beginning at 12:00 noon.

