William H. Grams

Nov. 11, 1940 - Aug. 24, 2023

SURPRISE, AZ - William H. Grams of Sun City West, AZ; Tucson, AZ; Cherokee Village, AR and formerly of Horicon, and Milwaukee, WI passed away August 24, 2023 at Brookhaven Assisted Living Facility in Surprize, AZ. He was born on November 11, 1940 in Horicon, WI to Harry and Olive (Kiekhaefer) Grams.

He was baptized on December 8, 1940 at St. Stephens Lutheran Church in Horicon. Sponsors were: Edwin Grams, George Nehring and Rose Haas(e). Bill was confirmed in his Lutheran faith on April 11, 1954.

He was a three-sport athlete in high school playing: football and basketball and running track. Bill married his high school sweetheart, Beverley Ann Tesch of Horicon and subsequently moved to Milwaukee to work at A.O. Smith, a manufacturer of automobile and truck frames.

Bill enjoyed playing sheepshead, camping with his family, playing softball and traveling to visit family. He also worked as a referee for high school football and basketball games in his spare time.

He retired from A.O Smith after working there his whole adult life and moved to Cherokee Village, AR several years later. He and Bev split their retirement years, living between Arkansas and Tucson, AZ.

They enjoyed time with friends in both states, traveling, and hosting family get-togethers. The pair shared a love of hiking trails in State Parks around the country.

Bill was a lifelong church-goer and supporter of Wisconsin Synod Churches. His generosity (in part) led to the building of the new Early Childhood center at Cross of Glory Lutheran School and Preschool in Peoria, AZ.

Survivors include, sons: Michael L. Grams and wife Sue Ann (nee Hess) of Big Bend, WI and Timothy H. Grams and wife Brenda K. (nee Schmidt) of Sun City West, AZ; sister, Kay Schepp and husband Jerry of Horicon, WI; six grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren; many cousins, nieces and nephews. Bill was preceded in death by his son, Neal Anthony, in January of 1994; sister, Yvonne Pieper, in 1996; and by his wife, Beverley in January, 2016.

A memorial service will be held on September 15, 2023 at Cross of Glory Lutheran Church in Peoria, AZ at 5:30 p.m.

Memorials may be given to St. Stephen's Lutheran Church in Horicon, WI; a State Park of your choice, or The Cross of Glory building fund. www.menkefuneralhome.com