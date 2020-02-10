William H. "Bill" Zuch, 75, Baraboo

BARABOO - William H. "Bill" Zuch, age 75, lifelong resident of Baraboo, passed away Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at home with his family by his side. William, son of Carl and Selma (Zimmerman) Zuch was born in Baraboo on Jan. 3, 1945. On May 31, 1975, he was united in marriage to Darlene Curtis. Bill was drafted into the United States Army on March 7, 1968; he proudly served until his honorable discharge on Jan. 25, 1970, with obtaining the rank of Staff Sergeant in the 1st Calvary, 2nd of the 5th Echo Company. Bill was a welder for ALKAR in Lodi for over 30 years until his retirement. In his free time, Bill enjoyed hunting, fishing, attending NHRA drag races and NASCAR races, walks in the woods, cutting wood, playing pool, being outdoors no matter what season and racing with his best pal (his son), John at local asphalt tracks. He was a life member of DAV, VVA Chapter 221 in Portage and VFW.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Survivors include his wife, Darlene; sons, John Zuch, Russ (Amy) Schulte; special grandson, Del; grandchildren, Presley and Jackson Schulte. Bill is further survived by three brothers-in-law, Herbert Curtis, Kevin Curtis, Michael Curtis; sisters-in-law, Sharon Zuch, and Jean Sharp, many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his siblings, John Zuch, Martin Zuch, Adeline (Richard) Fuller.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at 11 a.m., at Redlin Funeral Home with Pastor Karen Hofstad officiating. Visitation will be held at Redlin Funeral Home on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m., as well as at the funeral home on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be held at Walnut Hill Cemetery where military rites will be conducted. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family, VVA Chapter 221 in Portage which Bill was a Charter member of, or a charity of your choice in memory of Bill.

To plant a tree in memory of 75 William H. Zuch, Baraboo as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.