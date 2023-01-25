Dec. 13, 1934—Jan. 24, 2023

SUN PRAIRIE—William F. Batterman, age 88, of Sun Prairie, WI, went home to the Lord Jesus Christ on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. Preceded in death by parents, William C. and Emilie Batterman, Fred and Vlasta Mueller; sister, Jean Carol Batterman; and son, William C. Batterman II.

He was born on December 13, 1934, in Melrose Park, IL. After US Navy military service during the Korean War period, Bill married Darlene Mueller on May 5, 1956 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Maywood, IL.

Bill and Darlene were blessed with a family of six children. Father of, Tom Batterman (Deborah Richards Batterman); Carole Batterman-West (Michael Gick); Brian Batterman (Kim Reichel Batterman); Sherri Batterman and David Batterman (Katy O’rien Batterman). Grandfather of 18 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Others remembering him include many relatives and friends.

Bill worked in electric utility construction in Maywood, IL,in the years before and after military service. In 1960, the family moved to the Madison, WI,area to begin a career in building systems consulting which included many local and national projects over the next 40 years.

Bill is a dedicated follower of the Lord Jesus Christ and His promise of eternal salvation, which for him has already begun.

Funeral service will be at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at the Madison Baptist Church, 2323 Portage Road, Madison, WI, with Pastor Mark Weiss officiating. Visitation at the church will be from 9:30 AM until the time of the service. Interment will be at Roselawn Memorial Park Chapel where full military honors will be held.

Memorial gifts may be given to Stoughton Baptist Church—Stoughton, WI., Access Women’s Center—Madison, WI., or St. Croix Hospice, Baraboo, WI.

To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfunealservice.com.

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

2418 N. Sherman Avenue

608-249-8257