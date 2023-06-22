William E. Waterman

Jan. 20, 1947 - June 16, 2023

ELROY - William E. "Bill" Waterman, aka Pa, age 76 years, of Elroy, WI, passed away on Friday, June 16, 2023 at Meriter Hospital in Madison, with his family by his side after a long battle with Cancer and COPD.

He was born on January 20, 1947 to H. Lee and Ethel (Frye) Waterman in Reedsburg. In 1949 the family moved to Detroit, MI. When Bill was 14, the family moved back to Elroy, where he graduated from the Royall High School in 1965.

Bill married his high school sweetheart, Rita Biermeier on May 7, 1966 and they had just celebrated their 57th Wedding Anniversary.

Bill and Rita moved to Moline, IL, where Bill worked for John Deere until they went on strike. They moved back to Elroy and Bill ran the Citgo Station from 1966 to 1970, while doing auto body repair on the side. In 1971, Bill built the family business, Waterman Auto Body at the corner of Hwys. 80 and 82 in Elroy and ran it until his health declined in 2018.

In his early years, Bill enjoyed bowling, trap shooting, golf, snowmobiling, family camping trips and occasional trips to Orr, MN fishing with his sons and family. Bill would spend a week every year for 25 years in South Carolina on the beach with family. Bill continued to enjoy fishing and loved going to the family cabin in Winter, WI.

Bill was involved in Boy Scouts and was a Scoutmaster for several years, helping eight young men achieve rank of Eagle Scout, including his two sons.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lee and Ethel; in-laws, Bill and Wanda Biermeier; sister, Nancy Hotek and brother-in-law, Henry Steele.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Rita; his sons: Douglas (Amanda) Waterman and David (Chris) Waterman; his grandchildren that he adored: Ryan and Rachel "Sweet Pea" Waterman. He is further survived by a sister, Debi (Bob) Antone; brother-in-law, Andy (Nancy) Biermeier; sister-in-law, Susie Steele; many nieces and nephews; special friend, Todd (Kathy) Lindemann; and his cat, Gracie, whom they tolerated each other.

Pa's last words to his family "It's been one hell of a ride, The End."

A Celebration of Bill's Life will be held with a time of visitation on Tuesday, June 20, 2023 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Picha Funeral Home in Elroy; a Memorial Service on Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the Picha Funeral Home; followed by a reception at the Elroy American Legion Hall. Interment will be at a later date in the Elroy City Cemetery.