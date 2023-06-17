William E. "Bill" Ramsey

July 30, 1933 - June 12, 2023

BARABOO - William E. "Bill" Ramsey of Baraboo, passed away Monday, June 12, 2023 surrounded by family.

Bill was born July 30, 1933 in Baraboo, the son of Geneva and Richard Ramsey.

Bill grew up on the family farm on Moon Rd. during the Depression. Bill worked several jobs over the years: Kelvinator, Flambeau Plastics, Sandley Light Railways, before ending his career with Pat Walsh of Walsh Bld. Industries.

As a self-taught carpenter he was very proud of the work he did at Rivers Edge of Wisconsin Dells. Building homes and crafting unique furniture and wooden items for his wife, kids and grandkids was his passion. He found great satisfaction in the things he built and never dreamed of success, instead worked for it.

It's always nice to have someone in your life who makes you smile even when they are not around. Margery "Marge" Wolkow was the woman behind that smile. They were united in marriage in 1958 and have been happily married for over 65 years.

They enjoyed camping and traveling with their children and grandkids. Later in life they traveled cross country on the famous Route 66.

Bill is survived by his wife, Marge; his two sons: William (Susan) of Elgin, SC, Stewart (Lonna) of Sun City, AZ, daughter Paula (Willie) Hartman of Baraboo; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and sister, Penny.

Bill was preceded in death by infant daughter Carrie; his brother, Richard "Dick"; and his parents.

Bill left his family and friends with beautiful memories. As he rises to the heavens above, he gets to look down on the ones he loves.

A private family service is being held. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.

Redlin-Ertz Funeral Home is assisting the family.