March 1, 1941 – Dec. 27, 2022

MADISON—William Dean “Bill” Jamieson, age 81, of Madison, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. He was born on March 1, 1941, in Waukesha, the son of Eldon “Red” and Genevieve (Schwartz) Jamieson.

Bill graduated from Randolph High School in 1959. He married Diane (Stapleton) Jamieson on May 21, 1966. Bill served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. He worked as a financial analyst for GTE retiring in 1996. He was a lifetime member of the VFW Post No. 7591 on Cottage Grove Road.

Bill enjoyed deer hunting and watching all sports, especially UW Basketball. He was an avid bowler and also enjoyed golf. He loved traveling and took lots of vacations and cruises with family and friends. He was always on the look-out for a bargain, especially at St. Vinnie’s on Willy Street in Madison.

Bill is survived by his wife, Diane; daughters, Brenda Lang and Sheri Jamieson; grandson, Spencer Lang; sisters-in-law, Sheelah Jamieson and Linda (Randy) Scharfenberger; brother-in-law, Allan (Dawn) Spencer; and sister-in-law, Kathy Spencer; nieces, Regen Milani, Kate Jamieson, Beth Ann Spencer and Dawn Spencer; and friends, Barb and Dwayne Figy, and Harley and Bonnie Schmidt. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, John “Jack” Jamieson; aunts, Marie (Roy) Goplen and Millie Schwartz; and uncle, Earl Jamieson.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. DENNIS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 505 Dempsey Road, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, with Father Randy Timmerman presiding. Family and friends who wish to view services via LIVE STREAM may visit Bill’s obituary page at www.gundersonfh.com and click on the Live Webcast link at 11 a.m. on Tuesday. Burial will be held at Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Tuesday.

Memorials may be gifted in Bill’s name to VA Hospital and St. Vincent de Paul Store. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420