Aug. 20, 1941 – Jan. 11, 2023

MADISON, Wis. — William Charles (Bill) Perkins, age 81, of Madison, Wis., passed away peacefully on January 11, 2023 surrounded by family at Agrace Inpatient Hospice in Fitchburg, Wis. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Joyce Shepard Perkins; his son, Joshua Shepard Perkins (Diane Dalby); and his daughter, Rebecca Perkins Harrington, (Jon Harrington); grandchildren: Sadie Frances Perkins, Desmond Charles Perkins, and Alexander James Harrington; a sister, Suzanne Coffman (Richard); and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Willis and Simone Perkins of Chicago, Ill.; and two sisters: Jeanne Walter and Patricia Kotlinek.

After receiving his Masters in City and Regional Planning from Harvard University, Bill spent his professional life dedicated to the creation of affordable housing. For 12 years he worked with communities in Massachusetts and Connecticut, New Hampshire and Maine. In 1978 the family relocated to Madison, Wis., where he continued his efforts in many communities across the state. He is the founder of the Wisconsin Partnership for Housing Development and was the executive director for 28 years. His chosen work was to empower and involve people in the design process of their housing and their community. He felt strongly that all families, regardless of income, should choose the design of their homes and communities. He kept the phrase “Power to the People” close to his heart. His work over the years was tireless, encompassing service on numerous Boards and travel to visit peers in Europe, and he was always excited to accept a project that was deemed impossible. For him, problem solving was the most fun.

Bill was also a creative soul who enjoyed making and designing. He was an accomplished artist and furniture maker and made most of the furniture in his home as well as making furniture for family and friends. He enjoyed visiting other craftsmen, from potters to printmakers, and did so throughout his life. He never ceased adding to his skills and ambitions in woodworking and was deep into learning boatbuilding in his retirement.

Bill’s great loves were his children and grandchildren. He was proud beyond belief of their accomplishments and their spirit of fair play and justice. He would often say to Joyce, “We did good Ma.” Favorite memories were traveling in Ireland and Wales with Josh, traveling to Wounded Knee with Rebecca, and traveling with Joyce to Scandinavia, along with many other trips with family. Sadie and Desmond and Lex brought great joy to him on holidays when they filled the house with fun and play.

Bill was a man of many moods and many talents, a good man and a true spirit and he was dearly and completely loved. We will miss him with all our hearts.