William "Bill" Schwahn

April 13, 1933 - May 19, 2023

BARABOO - William "Bill" Schwahn, age 90, of Baraboo, WI died Friday, May 19, 2023 at St. Clare Hospital, Baraboo, WI.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial for Bill will be on Friday, May 26, 2023, at 11:00 AM at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Baraboo with Fr. Jay Poster presiding. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until the time of mass at 11:00 AM. Bill will be laid to rest at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery following the mass. A special Rosary led by the Knights of Columbus for Bill will be said at 9:00 AM and all are welcome.

Bill was born on April 13, 1933, in Strasburg, ND, the son of John and Catherine (Jochim) Schwahn. Bill was a selfless man of strong Catholic faith who always put family first above all else. When his cousin was sick and needed insulin, he rode his pony 30 miles to Linton, ND at night in a snowstorm to get the insulin from the pharmacy and back to his cousin. Dad said that when he got back home he checked the thermometer on the barn and it was 30 below zero.

Bill grew up on a farm in Strasburg, ND. He left the farm at age 21 with one suitcase in hand and moved to Rapid City, SD. He lived with Dameon Jochim his uncle and went to work in the furniture business in 1954. He met Barbara at a birthday party in 1955 and when Barbara winked at him, he knew it was all over and they were married September 27, 1955. They were married for 65 years before Barbara's passing in 2021.

Although he only had an 8th grade education as he had to work on the farm, he became an entrepreneur. He was in the furniture business for 52 years and partnered with the love of his life Barbara to own several residential and commercial real estate properties.

Bill and Barbara retired in 1996 and wintered in Mesa, AZ for 15 years. He was a member of the Elks Club for 52 years, a member of the Eagles Club, Knights of Columbus, and volunteered at St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry and repaired furniture for them.

Bill and Barbara were blessed with three children: Bill, Jr. (Deb) Schwahn of Belgrade, MT, Regina (Tom) Petersen of Baraboo and Julie (Andy) Schmitz of North Freedom, WI; eight grandchildren: Amanda (Eric) Diskin, Sara Vogel, Christopher (Kristen) Schwahn, Michael (Janine) Schwahn, Celeste Petersen, Joshua (Emily) Petersen, Kaitlyn Mortensen (Michael McCabe), Rebeka (Taylor) Spencer; and two step-granddaughters: Rachel Schmitz and Samantha Marshall; and twelve great-grandchildren: Landon and Avery Diskin, Nicholas and Olivia Vogel, Emily and Dillon Schwahn, Carter and Jaxon McCabe, and Ryker and Gemma Spencer, Jackson and Carson Marshall.

Bill is survived by his children; grandchildren; and great grandchildren; brother, Victor (Joanna) Schwahn of Bismarck, ND; brother-in-law, Lou Brezden of Fargo, ND; and sister, Kathy (Rod) Rising of St. George, UT. He is preceded in death by his parents and wife, Barbara, brother, Art (Lillian) Schwahn and sister, Alvina Brezden.

The family would like to give special thanks to the staff at St. Clare Hospital and Agrace Hospice.

In lieu of flowers please donate to Baraboo, WI, St. Vincent de Paul.

