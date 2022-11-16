May 1, 1952—Nov. 2, 2022

MADISON—William “Bill” Hengel, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. He was born on May 1, 1952, to Donald and Kathleen Hengel.

Bill is survived by his two children: Nicole (Taylor) and Christopher; siblings: Tom (Susie), Greg (Darlene), Loretta (Dave), Mike (Kathy), and Ed (Angela); and two grandchildren: Owen and Ellie. He is preceded in death by both parents and ex-wife, Debbie Manning.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday December 10, 2022, from 3:00—6:00 p.m. at Doubledays in Cottage Grove .

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the ALS Association at www.als.org.