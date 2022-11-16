 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

William "Bill" Hengel

William "Bill" Hengel

May 1, 1952—Nov. 2, 2022

MADISON—William “Bill” Hengel, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. He was born on May 1, 1952, to Donald and Kathleen Hengel.

Bill is survived by his two children: Nicole (Taylor) and Christopher; siblings: Tom (Susie), Greg (Darlene), Loretta (Dave), Mike (Kathy), and Ed (Angela); and two grandchildren: Owen and Ellie. He is preceded in death by both parents and ex-wife, Debbie Manning.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday December 10, 2022, from 3:00—6:00 p.m. at Doubledays in Cottage Grove .

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the ALS Association at www.als.org.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics