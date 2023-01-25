Oct. 13, 1944—Jan. 21, 2023

DEERFIELD—William “Bill” Ford Espersen, age 78, passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023.

Bill was born on October 13, 1944, in Ashland, WI, to Charles Abner and Anna Mae (Ford) Espersen. He grew up in Hayward, WI. After graduating he enlisted in the Navy and served from 1963 to 1967. He served on the USS Sierra AD18 as a ship fitter, welder, fire fighter, and fixed “heads.” He then transferred to the USS Longbeach CGN9, a nuclear power guided missile cruiser and was a nuclear welder. He served in the Guantanamo Bay Cuba and the Vietnam War.

Upon return from the war he went to Nursing School at Gogibic College in Ironwood Michigan. He was a nurse for approximately five years .

He met the love of his life, Judith Ann Gideon in 1971, and was married shortly thereafter. They were married on August 2, 1971. They moved to Madison, WI, and then to Deerfield, WI, where they raised three daughters. Bill then gave up nursing to become a Wastewater Treatment Operator for Madison Metro Sewerage District. He was there for 30 years before retiring.

In his earlier years he loved Musky fishing with his grandson, Jeremy, camping with the Kowalewsky’s, coin collecting and playing cards with the Harborts. He loved hunting and stock car racing. He and his brothers raced in the Hayward area. His favorite pastime was spending time with his grandchildren. He also loved playing any type of cards but especially Spades with his best friend, Dale Kline and Euchre with his friends, Jerry Disch and Richard Reinhold. We called them the Old Farts Club. He and Dale spent quite a bit of time together as they were both Navy Men and have a lot in common. They were both celebrated on the Badger Honor Flight in October 2022.

Bill is survived by one brother, Clarence Espersen; and one sister, Rebecca Allen; children: Renee (Tom) Collins, Amy (Jason) Gee, Dawn (Jeff) Hammersley; grandchildren: Jeremiah William Espersen, Brittney and Emma Hammersley and Ava and Mc Gager William Gee; great-granddaughter, Josilyn Espersen; and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death was an infant son, Jeremiah William Espersen; his wife, Judith Ann Espersen; his parents, Charles and Anna Espersen; and one brother, Charles Espersen.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at Cress Funeral Home in Deerfield. Visitation will be from 09:30 to 11:00. Bill will be brought to his final place of rest at Highland Memory Gardens in Cottage Grove, full Military Honors will be performed.

Special thanks to the Madison Pointe Senior Living and to Fresenius Kidney Care for the compassionate and loving support he received.

