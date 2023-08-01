William "Bill" C. Shaw

Nov. 3, 1943 - July 26, 2023

GREEN LAKE - William "Bill" C. Shaw, 79, of Green Lake, WI passed away on Wednesday July 26, 2023 at his home. Bill was born the son of George and Mary(Kuphal) Shaw on November 3, 1943 in Columbus WI.

Bill was married to Clarice Beltezore on August 18, 1993. He retired in 2022 after years of truck driving. He was an open heart surgery and multiple cancer survivor. Bill was a loving husband and father.

His hobbies included riding his motorcycle, fishing, and spending time with his family, especially his great-grandchildren. Bill enjoyed making people smile and laugh with his witty humor.

Bill is survived by his wife, Clarice Shaw; son, Dean Shaw; daughter, Dawn Shaw; and step-daughter, Melissa (Travis) Zwetow; grandchildren: Robert, Crystal (Aaron), Amber, Lucas, Joe (Jenny), Nick (Nikeita), Kat, Cody (Natasha); step-grandchildren: Chase, Kylie, Jasmyne; and 21 great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, George and Mary Shaw, brother, Dennis Shaw, and daughter-in-law, Flora Shaw.

A Celebration of Life for Bill will be held on Saturday, August 12, 2023 starting 1:00 p.m. at N4875 Wicks Landing in Princeton, WI.