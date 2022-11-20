GREEN BAY — William (Bill) A. Kline, age 93, of Green Bay, Wis., passed away unexpectedly from COVID-19 on September 6, 2022. He was born in Minneapolis, Minn., and lived throughout Wisconsin and Minnesota during his professional career and retirement. Bill graduated from the University of Minnesota with a degree in Civil Engineering. His education was interrupted by the Korean War, when he proudly served in the Navy Seabees in Cuba. Bill was the Chief Bridge Engineer for the State of Wisconsin throughout the 1970s and completed his engineering career in the private sector. He was very dedicated to his work and thoroughly enjoyed the many friendships he made during his long career. Bill was especially proud to be a bridge engineer. He loved fishing, travel, and enjoyed retirement on his rural property west of Green Bay, Wis. Bill was a staunch patriot and supporter of those who serve our country, and a proud American. Bill is survived by his daughter, Joni Dean; sons: Will (Chris) Kline and Michael (Susan) Kline, and their families including six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He is further survived by his stepchildren: Jon (Sabrina) Weiler, Cory (Patty) Weiler, Kent (Beth) Weiler, and their families including eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his son, Fred, and wives: Pearl and Judee. A private service was held on September 25, 2022, in Wisconsin Rapids.